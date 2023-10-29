'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : The American late-night live TV variety show 'Saturday Night Live' has paid tribute to Matthew Perry, hours after the news of his death broke, reported Variety.

The broadcast showed a picture of Perry coupled with a moment of silence right before the episode's goodnights segment. Nate Bargatze was the episode's host.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends', died on Saturday. He was 54. The actor hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in 1997 with musical guest Oasis, according to Variety.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Along with 'Friends', Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

Since the news of his death, many celebrities have honoured the comedian, including Paget Brewster, who starred on the show 'Friends' for six episodes an played his love interest, Kathy.

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after," she tweeted. "Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there," reported Variety.

