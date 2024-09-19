'Saturday Night Live' to celebrate 50th season with special hosts including Jean Smart, Ariana Grande

Washington [US], September 19 : NBC's iconic sketch comedy show, 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), is gearing up to launch its landmark 50th season with an impressive roster of hosts and musical guests.

The season will commence on September 28, 2024, with four consecutive live episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emmy Award-winning actress Jean Smart, known for her role in 'Hacks', will kick off the premiere episode, bringing her comedic talent to the SNL stage for the first time.

Joining her as the musical guest will be rising star Jelly Roll, marking both their debuts on the show.

Following Smart, comedian Nate Bargatze will return to host on October 5, accompanied by the legendary band Coldplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The lineup continues to impress, with pop sensation Ariana Grande and rock icon Stevie Nicks slated for October 12, and acclaimed actor Michael Keaton paired with Billie Eilish on October 19.

Comedian John Mulaney will take the reins on November 2, featuring musical guest Chappell Roan.

Notably, Grande will be making her second hosting appearance, while Keaton will return for his fourth, and Mulaney for his sixth.

In addition to the regular Saturday episodes, which air at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, SNL plans to celebrate its 50 years on air with a primetime special scheduled for February 2025.

The new season will also introduce three featured playersAshley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wicklinewhile returning cast members welcome Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, who are stepping up to the main cast after impressive performances last season.

Upcoming Hosts and Musical Guests:

- Sept 28: Jean Smart, Jelly Roll

- Oct 5: Nate Bargatze, Coldplay

- Oct 12: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks

- Oct 19: Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish

- Nov 2: John Mulaney, Chappell Roan

Meanwhile, cast members Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast will not return, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

