Satya Dev says 'some journeys are written in faith' as Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu turns 3

Mumbai Oct 25 It has been 3 years since Satyadev essayed the role of Anjaneyan Pushpakumaran "AP" in the 2022 action-adventure drama, "Ram Setu", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Reflecting on his time shooting "Ram Setu", Satyadev called it "a journey written in faith."

He shared on social media, "Some journeys are written in faith. Ram Setu was one of them. 3 years today and still grateful for every frame, every lesson."

"Thank you @akshaykumar sir, #abhisheksharma & Vikram Malhotra for shaping this chapter in my story. #RamSetu #3Years #jaihanuman (sic)," Satyadev added.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Sharma, "Ram Setu" follows the journey of an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu.

Jointly backed by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh under the banner of Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, Abundantia Entertainment, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Zee Studios, the project enjoys music scored by Daniel B. George.

Ajay-Atul, Vikram Montrose, Ved Sharma, and Dr Zeus have contributed to the songs of the action entertainer.

Aseem Mishra has looked after the camera work of the flick, whereas Rameshwar S. Bhagat is the head of the editing department.

"Ram Setu" got a theatrical release on October 25th 2022, coinciding with Diwali.

Up next, Satya Dev will be seen in "Rao Bahadur".

Talking about the project, he said that he had pushed himself beyond limits of the "body, mind and soul" for his forthcoming project.

Satya Dev penned an emotional note on social media that read, "I've always given my everything to bring you the best cinematic experience. With Rao Bahadur, I’ve pushed myself beyond limits body, mind, and soul. This one will be a true 'racha' in theatres next year. Forever indebted to my master craftsman @mahaisnotanoun a dream only he could imagine, and for choosing me to bring it to life. And to my loving producers @GMBents @SrichakraasEnts. (sic)"

