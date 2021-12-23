'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on OTT platform

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday. The film features John Abraham in a triple role while fighting for corruption in Lucknow. “Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment, and 3x surprise.

Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now,” Amazon Prime Video tweeted. Satyameva Jayate 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar. The film was released on OTT after four weeks of its theatrical release. Earlier, John who was delighted about the OTT release, told in a press statement that ‘I am delighted that Satyameva Jayate 2 will be exclusively available on Prime Video for movie lovers across the globe.” Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller Attack, scheduled to release in January 2022.

