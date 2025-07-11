'Satyavati Is An Ode to my Mother': Shilpa Shetty Kundra On her Role In KD-The Devil

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently graced the electrifying teaser launch event of her upcoming film, KD - The Devil. She engaged in a lighthearted discussion about the 70s-80s gangster drama and shared an exciting insight into her role, Satyavati. Shilpa revealed that her role is an ode to her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and it is also her first retro outing. "This is the first time that I am dealing and working in a film that carries a retro look. Satyavati is an ode to my mother, how she used to look in the 70s, with the bouffant and polka-dot sarees. I have enjoyed working on it, and I hope that the audience will like this film," she shared.

"All the best to the entire team, KVM Productions, Venkat sir. Thank you for your faith. Good films are not made because of finance, they only work if there is soul and if there is passion, which is what KD - The Devil has, so we really hope you enjoy it," she added. Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen sharing the space with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran. Her first look and exciting glimpse from the teaser have amped excitement among the audiences, who are eager to see her in a retro avatar.

After kickstarting the teaser launch event in Mumbai, the star cast will be seen promoting it in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Bangalore between 10-12th July. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem and produced by Suprith. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.