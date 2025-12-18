Saumya Tandon Recalls Working With Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, Pens Special Message

Dhurandhar is doing wonders on box office and each and every star from film is currently enjoying the success. Along with Akshaye Khanna, Saumya Tandon who plays his wife is receiving all the love for her performance. Even though she had less screen time and fewer dialogues in film, her acting skills and chemistry with Akshaye Khanna was loved by everyone. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna remains one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025 and has secured its place among the top earners of the year. The film collected Rs 25.50 crore on its second Wednesday. With this the total domestic earnings reached Rs 437.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Amid the success Saumya Tandon penned down and note for her co-star, explaining her experience of working with Akshaye Khanna. "The very first scene I shot for #Dhurandhar , in Amritsar-Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was Nov last year- I was a mix of nerves and excitement. My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge. #AkshayKhanna is pure magic."

"We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection. I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry. It’s an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him-such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. More than anything, it’s a joy to perform with someone of his calibre. I truly hope we’re paired together again someday. Praying," she added.

The very first scene I shot for #Dhurandhar , in Amritsar-Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was Nov last year- I was a mix of nerves and excitement. My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge. #AkshayKhanna is pure magic. We barely… pic.twitter.com/hBHvoOi93u — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 18, 2025

Saumya on slapping Akshaye Khanna

Saumya mentioned that she has immense respect for Akshaye Khanna and he is brilliant actor. She said, "People don't understand the difference between a male-dominated film and misogyny. These are two very different things. Misogyny is when women are belittled, and this film doesn't do that. Yes, the film has a lot of male characters, but women are treated with respect. Imagine, there's a man in Lyari whom everyone fears, and his wife slaps him in front of everyone in the hospital. Yet he says nothing."