Saurabh Sachdeva explains why he studied Gulshan Devaiah's acting method in 'Bad Cop'

Mumbai, June 25 Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who plays the role of ACP Arif in the series 'Bad Cop', shared his experience of working with Gulshan Devaiah and Harleen Sethi, calling them engaging artists to work with.

Reflecting on his camaraderie with his co-stars, Saurabh said: "Working with Gulshan and Harleen has been an absolute joy. Harleen is incredibly open and connects on an emotional level, which helped us develop our on-screen connection."

"I was also interested in Gulshan's acting method and spent some time trying to figure out how he works. He's a really intelligent person with a lot of knowledge, and hearing his ideas and viewpoints was fascinating. Both are fantastic and engaging actors to work with, and I truly liked their company. The entire experience was quite pleasant and friendly," shared the actor, who recently won the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Abid Haque in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

Produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt, and written by Rensil D’Silva, the police-villain chase drama stars Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap in the lead, while Harleen and Saurabh play pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Saurabh embarked on his acting journey at Barry John's Imago Acting School in 2001, where he began teaching in 2002. He also worked with the Imago Theatre Group until 2003, where he conceived and acted in street plays.

In 2005, he joined Barry John Acting School in Mumbai, where he spent 11 years as an acting coach.

Saurabh has starred in projects like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Sacred Games', 'Housefull 4', 'Bhoot Police', 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Bambai Meri Jaan', and 'Jaane Jaan'.

