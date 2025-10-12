Saurabh Shukla recalls shooting 'Bandit Queen,' says Shekhar Kapur taught him to find humour in dark stories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Acclaimed actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Saurabh Shukla, known for his versatile performances and impactful writing, recently reflected on his early collaboration with director Shekhar Kapur on the 1994 biographical action-adventure film 'Bandit Queen', calling it a profound learning experience that taught him the importance of discovering humour even in the darkest stories.

The film, based on the life of Phoolan Devi, as detailed in the book "India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi" by Mala Sen.. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the movie starred Seema Biswas in the titular character.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shukla shared, "Shekhar was the first film director I worked with, and I was an avid fan of his films, Mr India, Masoom, and the third was Bandit Queen. When I met him, he was a big man for all of us. He and cinematographer Ashok Mehta. He (Shekhar Kapur) taught me a lot, both technically and emotionally."

Reflecting on his experience during the making of Bandit Queen, Shukla recalled that despite the film's grim and intense subject, Kapur always looked for moments of humour.

"It was a gruesome, gory film, but Shekhar used to search for humour in that. There was a scene we shot, 'jo edited ho gaya aur film mein aaya nahi' (which did not make it to the final cut)...So there was a robbery sequence in the village. People were running here and there in panic... There was a liquor shop where two dacoits were throwing bottles, and a villager watching them said, 'Itni nikal rahe, ek aad hume bhi dedo' (You're taking out so many, give us one too). Even in that darkness, Shekhar found a funny, human moment," he said.

The Jolly LLB actor added that this perspective left a lasting impression on his creative instincts. "In that film, in the company of Shekhar, I understood that without humour, it's half, not a complete picture. That's something I still follow," Shukla added.

He further praised directors like Shekhar Kapur and Ram Gopal Varma for their ability to authentically capture local dialects and emotions, even when they are not from those regions. "Shekhar ko language nahi aati thi..haan, Hindi aati hai unhe.. his Hindi was that of South Delhi, but he understood rhythm. I've seen him often close his eyes during a shot, just listening to the rhythm of the dialogue. That rhythm, that sound is instinctive..." he noted.

Bandit Queen went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, along with the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film and Best Direction that year.

On the work front, Saurabh Shukla is recognised for his memorable roles in films such as Satya, Nayak: The Real Hero, Yuva, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Barfi!, and Jolly LLB, among others.

