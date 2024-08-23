"Sauron looks bit different": 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' team opens up about expectations from season 2

Singapore, August 23 : Fans of 'The Lord of The Rings' folklore have been eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the web series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

Interestingly, on Thursday, the team of the fantasy world of 'The Rings of Power' caught cinephiles by surprise in Singapore with a special premiere of the Prime Video show, giving them a glimpse of their imagination being portrayed on the big screen.

From showrunner JD Payne, director Charlotte, actors Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Megan Richards, Tyroe Muhafidin, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Trystan Gravelle, several members of the 'The Rings of Power' series were present at the screening.

Ahead of the premiere, the star-studded team happily posed for the shutterbugs on the golden carpet.

Moments before diving into the world of the Rings of Power, the team briefly opened up about their experiences working in the second season.

Sharing what audience can expect from the new season, showrunner JD payne said before the premier of the first two episodes of the show, "The second season is truly spectacular. I would say that the show has gotten broader, deeper and bigger. This time it's more like a psychological thriller."

Actor Charlie, who essays the role of antagonist Sauron, talked about the evolution of his character that has served as one of the most imposing figures in the world of LOTR.

"Sauron looks a bit different this season. For me, it was about approaching and trying to find a through line from the first season to the second season," he added.

The eight-episode second season will be out on August 29.

The Rings of Power, created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, focuses on the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a largely unexplored part of the history of Tolkien's world that you can read about primarily in the appendixes of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

