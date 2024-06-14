Savi Succeeds in Her Mission! The Divya Khossla Starrer Becomes a Hit Globally, Collects Rs 17.81 Crores

Divya Khossla's film SAVI directed by Abhinay Deo has seen roaring success across the globe. Amazingly, the film has also kept the streak for small budget films to excel going at the box office. With an impressive collection of Rs 17.81 crores, Savi has officially become a global hit.

The film has received great reviews not just for its gripping narrative, but also for Divya Khossla's endearing performance. Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane have also added to the story only for it to appeal to a family audience. While the film has proven to be a game changer for Divya Khossla, her character as Savi has left many women inspired.

An Abhinay Deo film Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. The thriller was released in theatres on 31st May 2024, and since then it has only been conquering hearts.