Sayali, Siddharth raise a cheer as their Marathi movies corner glory at National Awards

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Sayali Sanjeev is excited because 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi', in which she plays a lead role, has bagged the Best Marathi Film award.

The 68th National Film Awards for 2020 were announced on Friday (July 22) with 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil) getting the Best Feature Film award. The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Elated at the award announced for her Marathi film, Sayali said: "It is the highest honour to receive the national award for our film. It was the most challenging yet liberating role of my life and I am delighted that the film has made its mark even before its release."

The Suhrud Godbole directorial 'June' featuring Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon as the leads got a special mention.

Siddharth said: "Receiving a special mention at the National awards is a dream come true. We have received a lot of love and appreciation for our film, but getting acknowledged on this platform has filled my heart with gratitude and pride."

'June' is directed by Suhrud Godbole and written by Nikhil Mahajan. 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi' is written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode and produced by Abhayanand Singh, Akshay Bardapurkar and Chintamani Dagde under the banner of Golden Ratio Films, Planet Marathi and Lakeside.

Akshay Bardparpurkar, Producer and Founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said: "I am truly humbled that our films have been celebrated by the greatest awards of our country. It reinstates our faith in coming up with strong and differentiated content and hopefully, we will be able to keep winning more of these prestigious awards."

