Sayani Gupta sheds light on dichotomy of her memory

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Sayani Gupta, who will be next seen in the 3rd season of the International Emmy-winning streaming show ‘Delhi Crime’, has shared that she has a very unusual memory.

The actress spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the release of season 3 of the show, and shared that her memory works differently. She remembers certain things vividly but fails to recollect things which her mind doesn’t deem fit to remember in the long-run.

When asked about how she comes to ground zero after performing heavy scenes, she told IANS, “My memory, in certain cases, is very good, and in certain cases, very bad. And I have, with time, realised that it's a thing of self-purging. So, in my hard disk (her mind) I mean, automatically, to fill it up, I keep emptying it. I'm really grateful, and I kept saying all these years, ‘Thank God, I don't forget the dialogues’. And I know every character's every word”.

She further mentioned, “I know the whole script. I'll come home, I'll go to my notes, which note I haven't done, if I haven't followed it, I'll feel bad. But once I'm done with a scene, that dialogue automatically goes away from my mind. Till that hour, I knew all the lines. But once the scene is done, I will forget. The next day, if you ask me, ‘What were the lines?’, I won't remember. It's a very weird system”.

“As actors, you can't take things back, otherwise we can't do it. If we actors didn’t have the ability to compartmentalise, we'd be in mental asylums”, she added.

‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.

