Sayani Gupta's short film 'Dear Men' deals with issue of child trafficking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Sayani Gupta's short film 'Dear Men' is all set to be out on World Anti-Trafficking Day.

Directed by Keith Gomes, 'Dear Men' deals with the issue of child trafficking. The project is inspired by the true rescue story of social activist Dipesh Tank, the man who risked everything to rescue minor girls from trafficking, as per a press note.

The storyline of Dear Men revolves around a rescue worker (played by Sayani), disguised as a filmmaker shooting a glamorous Bollywood item song, entering a lawless village on a secret mission to save two trafficked minor girls held by a notorious gangster.

Speaking of the film, Keith Gomes said, "When I first learned of Dipesh Tank's operation that entailed him fearlessly walking into a gang-ruled village under the guise of a filmmaker, I felt both awe and alarm. The raw brutality of trafficking is not an abstract horror, but a festering wound in our society. Making Dear Men forced me to reckon with my own privilege and ask: if I were in Dipesh's shoes, could I summon that kind of courage to rescue kids? This film is a tribute to all those who work tirelessly to end trafficking. On the film, with our own funds. Mayukh Ray came on board, and we put together a fantastic team. Not to mention, Sayani Gupta brought a fury and compassion to the screen that did more than justice to this tribute to Dipesh's contribution to India. The greatest victory would be if this film led to a conversation and the anti trafficking bill is approved in parliament"

Sayani Gupta also opened up about her experience working in the short film.

She said, "I still remember being terrified after the first time Keith described Dipesh's rescue mission to me before we set out to shoot Dear Men. The gravity of human trafficking suddenly stopped being a distant news report and became the sprint-to-the-finish that hangs in every parent's worst nightmare. I hope that Dear Men becomes the angry letter to everything that let trafficking exist."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor