Sayantani Ghosh opens up on playing a Rajasthani: 'Being Bengali I find it hard to pick up dialects'

Mumbai, April 15 Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing Rajasthani character -- Vindhya Devi in the show 'Dahej Daasi', said it's not easy for someone like her, who is a Bengali to pick up different dialects and regional aspects.

This is the first time in 20 years that Sayantani is playing a Rajasthani character, and she says it feels special.

"It's not easy for someone like me, who is Bengali, to pick up different dialects and regional aspects, but I'm proud of the hard work I've put in. The feedback from viewers, saying that I look the most authentic as a Rajasthani character on the show, makes it all worth it. Overall, it's been a fun and challenging process, and I'm grateful for the trust the industry has placed in me," she said, who is known for her work in 'Kumkum', 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa', 'Meri Maa' and others.

Sayantani had earlier played a Sardarni in the show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', and she says she is lucky to have played such diverse roles in her career.

"Professionally, it's been a challenging but rewarding experience, especially as I've had the opportunity to play diverse roles in recent years. From portraying a Sardarni in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' to now being a Rajasthani character, it's been a journey of learning and growth,” she added.

The show is produced by Do Dooni 4 Films production.

