Sayantani Ghosh reflects on working with child artist Pari Bhanushali

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the role of Maya Deshmukh in the television show ‘Jagadhatri’, is speaking of her experience of working with the child artiste Pari Bhanushali, who portrays Gunjan in the show.

Sayantani is known for her work in television shows like ‘Naaginn – Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’ and ‘Bigg Boss 6’.

In ‘Jagadhatri’, Sayantani Ghosh plays a media mogul and devoted mother. Her beautiful bond with little Gunjan, played by Pari Bhanushali, adds an adorable charm to the show. Sayantani shares that Pari’s innocence makes every scene effortless. Their natural chemistry elevates the mother-daughter track.

Talking about the same, she said in a statement, “I bond really well with kids and my family knows this. Kids become fond of me very quickly. I’m a godmother in real life, so I’m constantly surrounded by my beautiful nieces and nephews. For me, working with children is not difficult at all, it actually comes naturally. Of course, you have to be patient because they’re kids”.

She further mentioned, “They have mood swings, sometimes they’re sleepy, sometimes too energetic. In ‘Jagadhatri’, Pari, who plays Gunjan, is a super energetic and talkative child, but the character is sensitive and quiet, since she can’t hear or speak. So before serious scenes, we gently ask her to calm down. She listens so sincerely”.

‘Jagadhatri’ follows the story of a girl overlooked at home but fearless as an undercover agent. Her dual life and resilience keep the narrative gripping, while Farman Haider as Shivay adds intensity and intrigue. Sonakshi Batra essays the titular role in the show.

Sayantani shared, “Kids instantly uplift my mood, their innocence, purity, and honesty are contagious. Their simple questions often make you introspect and remind you of gratitude and sincerity. Working with children is always wholesome for me”.

“Working with Pari has been one of the sweetest parts of my Jagadhatri journey. She’s full of energy, super chatty, and absolutely adorable. She loves makeup, and whenever I go for a touch-up, she watches me with so much awe that we end up laughing together. Beyond her innocence, Pari is incredibly talented and works really hard for her age. She brings so much joy to the set, and working with her has been truly heartwarming”, she added.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

