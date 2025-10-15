Sayantani Ghosh shoots for 'Jagadhatri' despite a fractured foot: 'The show must go on'

Mumbai Oct 15 Television actress Sayantani Ghosh, who will be a part of Zee TV’s upcoming fiction drama "Jagadhatri," continues to shoot despite suffering from a fractured foot.

Sayantani, who will be seen as Maya on the show, said, “Playing Maya in Jagadhatri is both a privilege and a challenge because she is such a layered character: fierce, disciplined, and yet silently vulnerable. Unfortunately, I fractured my foot recently, but as they say, the show must go on. I didn’t want this setback to come in the way of my craft or my commitment to the audience."

She added that her team has been extremely supportive of her during the shoot.

Sayantani added, "The network and production team has been extremely considerate and caring, ensuring all safety measures are in place on set, from arranging extra support during my shoot days, like having wheelchairs etc, to modifying shots so that I don’t have any discomfort. The scenes have been designed in such a way that I have limited to no movement so that there is no strain to my foot at all. They are always keeping my health a priority."

"My co-actors and crew have also been very considerate, making sure I can perform my scenes comfortably without compromising on the impact. Their encouragement gives me the strength to give my best every single day. I truly believe that as an actor, it’s our passion and dedication that keep us going, no matter the obstacles," she added.

"Jagadhatri" revolves around a young girl, invisible within her own home but unstoppable as a fearless undercover agent who dedicates her life to fighting crime and reclaiming her identity.

With Sonakshi Batra as Jagadhatri, the show will also see Farman Haider as Shivay, and Sayantani Ghosh as Maya.

Backed by Rahul Tewary Productions, "Jagadhatri" is expected to premiere shortly.

