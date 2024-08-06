Sayli Salunkhe shares challenges of keeping her role interesting in 'Pukaar…'

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Sayli Salunkhe has opened up on her show ‘Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak’ completing 50 episodes, stressing that initially there were challenges when she picked up the character, but it has now become an part of her.

Sayli, who plays Vedika, is over the moon that the show has reached this milestone.

The actress said: “Our 'Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak' has reached 50 episodes, and it feels quite special. In the beginning, when we started, the story was interesting and unique.”

“Even then, the real competition is with yourself. It’s exciting to feel that you can always do better with each episode. Now, after fifty episodes, I’m really happy. I’ve found a lovely family on the show, with wonderful people. The support and positive environment make working enjoyable. It feels great to work in such a joyful atmosphere, and I hope we can continue together for many more episodes, creating more beautiful moments,” she shared.

Sayli emphasised that her initial challenge was to avoid making her character monotonous.

“You’re always thinking about how your character can be different from others and what new things you can show. In terms of performance, it can sometimes be tough, especially as you adapt to the flow of the show," she said.

Despite these challenges, Sayli has not encountered any major issues.

“If there is a challenge, it’s usually about keeping the character interesting, which I think is necessary for maintaining excitement and enjoyment in the role,” she said.

Talking about the environment on the set of the show, Sayli said: “With fifty episodes, I feel like each day we’ve made new moments. We might have our fights and disagreements, but you miss those moments when you look back. It’s like in a family -- you might be upset about something, but the next day you feel sorry and realize it shouldn’t have happened. It’s exactly like that on set.”

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah under the banner of LSD Studios and airs on Sony.

