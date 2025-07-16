SC to hear pleas on 'Udaipur Files' today following HC stay on release

New Delhi, July 16 The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions related to the controversial film "Udaipur Files" on Wednesday, amid ongoing legal and political tussles over its release.

The film, slated to be released worldwide on July 11, revolves around the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, in June 2022 by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad by slitting his throat.

A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymala Bagchi will hear two key petitions. One has been filed by film producer Amit Johnny, who has challenged the Delhi High Court’s interim order that stayed the release of the film.

The second petition is from Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who argues that the release of the film could prejudice the ongoing trial.

A day before its release, the Delhi High Court had last week imposed a stay on the film’s release, citing serious concerns over the release of a teaser without certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court observed that the teaser, uploaded online on June 26, contained material that the CBFC had previously ordered to be removed.

Although the CBFC cleared the film for screening on June 20 and a revised trailer was certified on July 2, the High Court found the producer's conduct questionable due to the premature and unauthorised release of the teaser.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, representing the filmmakers, sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, stressing that the film was scheduled for theatrical release on Friday. However, the Delhi High Court had halted the release just a day before, on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing their side. Petitioners opposing the film have also submitted a representation to the Centre, urging it to extend the stay on the release and ensure a balanced and impartial handling of the case.

