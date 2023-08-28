'Scam 2003' actor Gagan Dev Riar gained over 18 kgs for Hansal Mehta's web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Renowned theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will be seen playing the role of convicted counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi in Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scam 2003'.

To strike a resemblance with Telgi, Gagan had to put on over 18 kgs of weight.

Speaking to ANI, Gagan said, "The most challenging part of the shoot was my physical transformation. I had to gain 18-20 kgs of weight to appear more authentic like Telgi on screen. I was under the nutritionist's guidance. I had to take five meals per day despite the fact that I am not at all a foodie. However, I managed. It was not easy to maintain one look for one whole year and to follow the diet irrespective of fluctuating shooting schedules. Hope audience will like my performance."

'Scam 2003' revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi who was responsible for Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam. It is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter ki Diary', authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story of the scam back in the time.

It is the follow-up to the 2020 clutter-breaking show Scam 1992. While Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, the second instalment is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

"I am glad I did this show. I have learnt a lot while making it. All thanks to Hansal sir for giving me this opportunity," Tushar said.

'Scam 2003' will premiere on SonyLIV on September 1.

