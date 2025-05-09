Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller join Adam Driver in James Grey's 'Paper Tiger'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actors Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film 'Paper Tiger,' directed by James Gray, reported Deadline.

The two will star alongside Adam Driver in the upcoming movie, which is set to begin filming next month in New Jersey.

Johansson and Teller will replace Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Paper Tiger is a tense drama about two brothers chasing the American Dream. Their hopes take a dark turn when they get involved in a risky deal that leads them into the world of crime and danger. As things spiral out of control, the brothers face threats from the Russian mafia, and their bond is tested like never before.

The film is written and directed by James Gray, known for movies like Ad Astra and The Lost City of Z. It will be produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, Anthony Katagas, and others.

Scarlett Johansson, a two-time Oscar nominee, is known for her roles in Marriage Story, Lost in Translation, and the Avengers films. She will also appear at Cannes in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme. Johansson is also working on her directorial debut.

Miles Teller is best known for Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash, and The Spectacular Now. He has recently completed work on several films, including a Michael Jackson biopic and an A24 drama titled Eternity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor