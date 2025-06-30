Scarlett Johansson recalls her initial years in Hollywood, says she was offered roles revolving around "desirability, or the male gaze"

Washington DC [US], June 30 : Actress Scarlett Johansson, who is known for working in 'Avengers', 'Black Widow', and many other successful performances, recently shared how roles for women have changed since she entered Hollywood, according to Variety.

The 'Scoop' shared that when she started working in the industry, the roles she was offered usually centred around "desirability," and the goals and needs of her male counterparts.

However, she feels that things are changing, and today Hollywood is bringing "a different time for young women," as per the outlet.

"The messaging is different, there are many more role models, women are visible in powerful positions, and the opportunities I have had to play women who don't have to be just one thing or another have increased," shared Johansson, reported Variety.

She added, "But when I was younger, a lot of the roles I was offered, or I went for, had their ambitions or character arcs revolving around their desirability, or the male gaze, or a male-centred story. That is less frequent, though; something has shifted."

The A-list star has been vocal about her representation in the entertainment industry. In 2022, Johansson said she was so "hypersexualised" by the industry at a young age that she thought it would be impossible to branch out into different types of roles.

"I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do," said Johansson.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old.' It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against, " she added, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor