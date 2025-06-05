Scarlett Johansson reveals she was instantly drawn to the script of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Mumbai, June 5 After the phenomenal success of the Jurassic World trilogy, the franchise is all set for another addition - "Jurassic World Rebirth".

Scarlett Johansson has been roped in to essay the role of Zora Bennett, a covert operation expert in the Gareth Edwards' directorial.

A sequel to "Jurassic World Dominion", the drama is set in a world with only a few remaining dinosaurs living in remote equatorial zones. After learning that these creatures hold the key to revolutionizing human medicine, a high-stakes extraction is launched under the guidance of Johansson.

Johansson shared that she was immediately inspired by the script. "It felt like a Jurassic film to the core, a survival thriller that moves with gusto and has high personal stakes. I read the whole thing with a big smile on my face because it was so imaginative, fun, and funny,” she revealed.

In order to further develop her character, Johansson even forged an association with screenwriter David Koepp. The 'Lucy' actress said, “Zora is a gun for hire with a rich past and private pain, so it was important to me that you could believe she had lived that life."

The stunner further added, “I thought we could convey all that by creating a character who was at a turning point in her life, where she’s ready to make a pivot. And there are personal stakes for her, too. That was something David and I talked about a lot. What is missing from Zora’s life? She’s made so many sacrifices for others; what is she ready to do for herself?”The legacy continues. Experience Jurassic World Rebirth on the big screen on 4th July 2025!"

Aside from Johansson, the ensemble cast of the drama includes Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

