Scarlett Johansson roped in for new ‘Exorcist’ movie

Los Angeles, Nov 25 Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is all set to step into the world of horror with the new “Exorcist” movie for Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The upcoming “Exorcist” will be set in the same universe as the 1973 film and isn’t a sequel to “Believer.” Beyond that, plot details and additional cast members haven’t been confirmed. Filming will take place in New York City, reports variety.com.

Mike Flanagan is writing, directing and producing the newest installment, which has been described as a “radical new take” on the property.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this ‘Exorcist’ film,” said Flanagan, best known for “Doctor Sleep” and “The Life of Chuck.”

The original “Exorcist,” directed by William Friedkin, follows a mother who hires two Catholic priests to perform an exorcism on her demonically possessed 12-year-old. Released in 1973, the film was a critical and commercial hit with $441 million globally in addition to 10 Oscar nominations.

Johansson recently helped revive another major franchise for Universal with this summer’s “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which generated $868 million globally. An Oscar nominee for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” Johansson made her directorial debut earlier this year with “Eleanor the Great,” a feel-good dramedy starring June Squibb.

Johansson is one of the highest-grossing lead actresses in history. Johansson's various accolades include a British Academy Film Award and Tony Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

She will next be seen in Ray Gunn directed by Brad Bird. The film stars the voices of Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Costa and John Ratzenberger. She then has Paper Tiger with Adam Driver and Miles Teller.

It follows two brothers pursuing the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor