Scarlett Johansson says she wants to direct for Marvel after premiering her directorial debut at Cannes

Washington [US], May 23 : Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson, after premiering her directorial debut at Cannes 2025, shared that she would be open to potentially directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

"I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece," said Johansson, who notably portrayed the MCU character Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in eight MCU movies between 2010's Iron Man 2 and 2021's Black Widow, reported People.

"Even producing Black Widow and being a part of the production of that, and the development of the story, and the story between Natasha and Yelena... there is I think, a way of doing it, a way of maintaining the integrity of the idea of human connection, family, disappointment, all of the things that were themes in [Eleanor the Great]," Johansson added. "Doing it in a giant way in a giant universe there's ways of doing that... So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun."

Johansson was in Cannes this week with her directorial debut 'Eleanor the Great', which stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jessica Hecht.

The movie "brings to vivid life the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein who, after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own," reads an official Cannes synopsis for the film, which described the movie as "a comically poignant exploration of how the stories we hear become the stories we tell," as per People.

According to Variety, Johansson's Eleanor the Great received a five-minute standing ovation after its Cannes premiere, which she attended with her husband Colin Jost. Johansson said bringing the film to Cannes "really is a dream come true" at the screening.

"Thank you for having us, we are so honoured to be here," she added. "You know, when you make a film that's an independent film like this, no one's doing it for the money surprise, surprise. Everybody who came together for this film came together because they loved the story, they loved the script so much," reported People.

