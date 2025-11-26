'Scarpetta' first-look images bring Nicole Kidman as the "voice of the victims"

Los Angeles [US], November 26 : The first-look images from 'Scarpetta', Prime Video's upcoming forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling Kay Scarpetta book series, have been unveiled.

Developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff, 'Scarpetta' brings Patricia Cornwell's iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta.

"With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing," the makers said, as per a press release.

The show will be set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, further delving beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs

The chilling crime thriller will unfold across two timelines, exploring Kay Scarpetta's (Nicole Kidman) journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli (Jamie Lee Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built, the release added.

Besides Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, the show also features Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose, among others.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff, 'Scarpetta' is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television.

David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres.

'Scarpetta' will premiere on March 11, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

