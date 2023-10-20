"Scene fitted perfectly well with narrative": 'Dono' actor Rohan Khurana on kissing sequence in film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Rohan Khurana is currently enjoying the success of his back-to-back ventures, 'Manmaani', a music video with Akasa and the just released Rajshri Productions' 'Dono.'

The movie is all about the modern and evolving dynamics of relationships and for the first time a kissing scene has been featured in the Rajshri Production film.

Talking about the reason behind it, he said, "From watching iconic movies by Rajshri Productions to playing a lead in one, life has definitely come full circle. Family traditions and love have always been rooted in all their movies and 'Dono' is no different."

"But with evolving times the portrayal of it has surely upgraded and so the kissing scene fits perfectly well as part of the narrative. Rajshri has not left behind the traditions but added new ones with the evolving times of modern relationships. Avnish Barjatya (the director of the film) has aesthetically shot the entire scene wherein a bride (Kanikka) and a groom (played by Rohan) share a kiss as a symbol of love," he added.

Directed by Avnish Barjatya, the film stars Rohan Khurana, Rajveer Deol, and Paloma in lead roles.

