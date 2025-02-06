"Schedule just didn't permit": Usher on why he couldn't work with Jennifer Hudson in 'Dreamgirls'

Washington [US], February 6 : Singer-songwriter and dancer Usher recalled how he was going to work in Jennifer Hudson starrer 'Dreamgirls'.

The 8-time Grammy winner appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed that he almost starred alongside her in Dreamgirls, reported People.

When asked how they met for the first time, Usher shared their meeting began when he first saw her audition tape for a film he had heard she was preparing for.

"You didn't know that I was supposed to be a part of that movie, this movie you went on to win a major, major award for," said Usher, referring to Hudson's Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 movie musical, as per the outlet.

"Are you talking about Dreamgirls," said Hudson. "Wait, you were going to be in Dreamgirls?"

Usher replied, "Yes."

Hudson asked who he was supposed to portray, "I didn't even know this, y'all."

"I didn't know you didn't know the story," he responded.

He said that he was in the middle of a tour at the time, and "it was a scheduled conflict that caused me to not be able to play the character."

"I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen. I tried my hardest to kind of work around it, but, unfortunately, schedule just didn't permit," Usher said, adding, "I would have been a part of the history with you," reported People.

He continued, "But I am a part of the history with you because we all celebrate you for such an encouraging talent for our young women out here."

"Well, since we didn't get to work together on Dreamgirls, maybe one day we could do a duet or something," she said, and Usher quickly agreed.

'Dreamgirls' is based on the 1981 Broadway musical, which originated with Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Holliday, who played Lorrell Robinson, Deena Jones, and Effie, respectively. Hudson starred alongside Beyonce and Anika Noni Rose, who portrayed Deena and Lorrell, respectively, per the outlet.

'Dreamgirls' was nominated for eight Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards. Along with Hudson's win, the film also won for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing. The film is currently streaming on Paramount+, according to People.

