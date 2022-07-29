'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy blames wrong birth control pill for her mood swings

Los Angeles, July 29 'Schitt's Creek' star Annie Murphy suffered from mood swings after being given the wrong birth control pill.

Starting to take a version of the contraceptive pill as a teenager, the 35-year-old actress, who is known for her starring role as Alexis Rose on the popular show, said she was left with "ups and downs" as a result, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It was like, 'Here's the pill, this is the thing that you use. So kind of no questions asked, my young 16-year-old brain was like, 'I trust this doctor, they want what's best for me.' And I started on the pill," she said.

"I would have goblin days where I just didn't even recognise myself; I was feeling really, really sad, really down, really anxious," she further explained. "Slowly I started putting two and two together and realising that it was the pill that was causing these really big ups and downs."

However, the Emmy Award-winning actress, who has been married to rockstar Menno Versteeg since 2011, has these days switched to a different product and urged women to speak up for themselves when being prescribed something at the doctor's office.

She told People: "There are so many options out there. Maybe Phexxi isn't for everybody, but it is an option that I had not heard about at all."

"And I genuinely hadn't heard about anything but the pill and the NuvaRing - it was limited to those forms of birth control," she added.

"And that, to me, is really disappointing because different women have different needs and different levels of comfort about what they put into their body."

"And there are so many products out there that we aren't educated about," she continued.

"That was the struggle, you know, the content really wasn't there and I feel like the doctors, no one really had the desire to pursue any kind of education with me."

