'Schitt's Creek' streaming rights acquired by Hulu from Netflix

The streaming rights for 'Schitt's Creek', along with all six seasons of the comedy series have been acquired by Hulu from Netflix.

According to Deadline, the Disney-run streaming service has announced that the change will take effect on October 3.

With shows like 'The Office', 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' switching domestic streaming homes, this deal is the latest in a string of nine-figure library transactions in recent years.

In announcing the move, Hulu didn't position the show as a musty older title, though.

Instead, a press release stated it "joins Hulu's extensive library of hit comedies" and then listed current series both from Disney networks and Hulu's own originals roster, like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building, as per Deadline.

In 2020, Schitt's Creek punctuated its run by sweeping at the Emmys, capturing seven primetime awards and nine Emmys in all, including the Outstanding Comedy Series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor