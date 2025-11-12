Sci-fi series 'Alien: Earth' renewed for Season 2

Washington DC [US], November 12 : The sci-fi horror series 'Alien: Earth' has been renewed for Season 2 at FX, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Season 2 of 'Alien: Earth's production will begin in London in 2026, whereas the first season was shot in Thailand.

'Alien: Earth' serves as the TV extension of the 'Alien' film franchise. It debuted on FX back in August to strong reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The official logline for the first season states, "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat," as quoted by Variety.

Noah Hawley is the creator and executive producer of 'Alien: Earth.' Hawley first came to FX with the anthology series 'Fargo' in 2014, reported Variety.

Five seasons of that series have aired to date, with the show collectively winning seven Emmy Awards out of 70 nominations, as well as three Golden Globes out of 14 nominations.

Hawley also created the FX-Marvel series "Legion," which aired for three seasons at the network.

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Emilia Serrano, Bob DeLaurentis, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, John Campisi and Simon Emanuel also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season 1 starred Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin and Babou Ceesay in the lead roles.

