"Scintallting debut": Ranveer Singh lauds Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. It has also caught the attention of top Bollywood celebrities, with many admiring their performances.

Ranveer Singh, who also made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' joined the bandwagon.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared 'Saiyaara's' poster and congratulated the team for an "unprecedented feat." Stating that the film was "heartfelt," the 'Dhurandhar' actor called it the best of director Mohit Suri.

Ranveer also gave a shoutout to the lead actors and added, "Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut! God bless you & welcome to the movies!"

Ranveer's appreciation note came on the heels of reviews from Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and more.

Alia shared a long note on Instagram, giving glowing praise to the actors.

"I don't remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes... watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let's be honest... I probably will.) I've already gushed to you both individually but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again," she wrote in the post.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' tells the story of Krish and Vaani, a singer and a lyricist who fall in love with each other. Their journey goes an emotional turmoil, that has left audiences smiling and crying at the same time.

Just three days into release, the film has taken over the box office and is currently inching toward crossing Rs 100 crore in India.

