'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott to face Ghostface killer

Los Angeles [US], October 31 : Another 'Scream' movie is on its way to hit theatres, with Neve Campbell returning as the iconic survivor Sidney Prescott.

The trailer for 'Scream 7' has been unveiled, taking audiences back to the dark world of the Ghostface killer in a quiet town where Sidney has built a new life with her daughter, Tatum. However, her buried fears are realised when she once again comes face-to-face with her worst nightmare.

This time, Sidney's daughter, played by Isabel May, also becomes the killer's target.

"Nice little town you found, you and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up. I'm not hiding, not this time," the killer threatens the protagonist, before breaking into a killing spree.

Not to forget, Sidney appeared to have named her daughter Tatum in honour of her friend Tatum, who was brutally killed in the original 1996 'Scream'.

While Melissa Barrera, who previously featured in the 'Scream' films as Sam Carpenter, remained missing following her removal from the cast, 'Scream 7' brought back several familiar faces, including David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Scott Foley as their deceased characters, as per Variety.

Also seen in the trailer is Courteney Cox as reporter Gale Weathers, who was seen surviving the killer's attack in 'Scream VI'.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, who also wrote the script for the original 'Scream' film, along with the second and fourth instalments, the upcoming part will follow the protagonist's storyline as a mother.

'Scream 7', which was announced in August 2023 after the success of the sixth film, will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

