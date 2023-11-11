Screen legend Dharmendra meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 : Veteran actor Dharmendra met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow at the latter's official residence.

Taking to his official handle on X, CM Adityanath shared an image with Dharmendra from the meeting, posting, "Courtesy meeting with renowned film actor Shri Dharmendra ji at his government residence in Lucknow."

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also shared a video, showing the CM interacting with the veteran actor and handing him a present.

The two met on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.

He will also be seen in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

