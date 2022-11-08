Screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev disrupted in Pune and Thane

The screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev was stalled in seperate incidents in Pune and Thane in Maharshtra over the distortion of history.

In Pune city, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit while in Thane, NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex. A day earlier, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati had warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and take all efforts to stall their release.

Members of Sambhaji Brigade stalled the screening of Har Har Mahadev at a theatre in Pune and warned the theatre owner. The history is distorted in Har Har Mahadev while in ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath, the depiction of Mavle (soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ) is frightful, alleged Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde.

According to a report of PTI, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, had also expressed displeasure over the Marathi films Har Har Mahadev (released recently) and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (an upcoming project).