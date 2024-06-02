Scuffle reported outside Raveena Tandon's house, no case registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : A scuffle has been reported outside actor Raveena Tandon's house last night when her driver was parking the car in the building premises.

According to the Mumbai Police, while the driver was reversing the car, a family was passing in front of the building's gate. Thinking that the car would hit them, a scuffle broke out between Raveena Tandon's driver and three women of the family over the issue.

Raveena came out of the house after she heard the arguments between her driver and the family However, after a lot of arguments, both parties left.

Upon getting information, when the police reached the spot, they questioned Raveena's staff and called both parties to Khar Police Station.

Neither anyone was injured in the incident nor were the vehicles collided, police said, adding no complaint has been filed by any side.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena recently wowed the audiences with her compelling performance in the Disney+ Hotstar courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', alongside co-stars late Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Welcome 3'. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

