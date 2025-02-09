Sean Baker takes top honour for 'Anora' at DGA Awards

Washington [US], February 9 : Filmmaker Sean Baker won both the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards for his comedy-drama film 'Anora'.

Anora is a story about a Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, and Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch. The supporting cast includes Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

"My imposter syndrome is skyrocketing right now, as well as my cortisol levels," said Baker onstage at the DGA Awards, adding, "It's such an honour to be recognized by my peers," reported Deadline.

He thanked his directorial team, cast and crew, Neon, and the DGA, and then turned to Quan and Coco. "I've tortured you and I'm so sorry," he said. "They were able to pull off a USD 6 million film shot on film in New York City in 2023 almost an impossibility," as per the outlet.

Baker gave props to his cast "that put everything into it," especially Mikey Madison, who plays the lead role of(Anora), alongside Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan, in the film about a young woman working in a New York strip club who impulsively marries a younger, rich client, only to find out he is the son of a Russian oligarch, and his family are less than pleased by the union, according to Deadline.

"Working with [Madison] has changed the way I will be directing actors in the future, because of what she gave," Baker said. "Hearing her incredible ideas ... a year before production, what she wanted to bring to the production and what she did bring to it. She has an incredible career ahead."

Baker realised he wanted to be a director after seeing the burning window moment in 1931's Frankenstein. "The next morning I told my mother I wanted to be a director," he said. "My mother supported me the whole way. Unfortunately, I don't think I'm making the movies she wanted me to make. I don't think she's seen Anora, I don't want her to see Anora," reported Deadline.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards took place on Saturday, February 8, with Anora winning the top honour for Best Picture. The film beat strong contenders like A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance, and Wicked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor