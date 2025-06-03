Sean Baker talks about his next project after 'Anora' success, says "don't expect a Marvel film"

Washington DC [US], June 3 : Filmmaker Sean Baker has made it clear that he won't be directing a Marvel movie anytime soon.

In a recent podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Baker shared that 'Anora' fans can and his other films can expect "more of the same" from his upcoming output.

Baker, who gained worldwide praise for his film Anora, said he is still thinking about what his next project will be. "I'm not sure yet," he said. "I'm still exploring some ideas."

Anora won the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and went on to win five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for Baker. It also earned Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Despite his recent success, Baker is not interested in big studio films.

"Don't expect a Marvel film. It's not going to happen. I'm intentionally going to stay in the same wheelhouse and with the approximate same budget. I think that I enjoy working in this space of 100 percent independent," he added.

Baker also said he wants full control over his work and prefers making his films independently.

"I'm not working for even a mini studio. I'm making my film independently and then going the old school route of hopefully a bidding war or somebody licensing the movie," he said on the podcast according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think that's the only way to have full autonomy and control over your vision. So it'll be that. Expect more of the same," he added.

At the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, Baker made a passionate speech about the importance of independent films.

"I'm an indie film lifer, and I know that there are other indie film lifers in this room, those who don't see indie films as calling cards, those who don't make these films to land a series or a studio film," Baker said while accepting the award for best director.

