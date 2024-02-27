Sean Combs sued by record producer for sexual harassment, assault

Los Angeles, Feb 27 Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs yet again has been accused of sexual assault by a former employee in a new lawsuit.

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who once worked as a producer and videographer for Sean, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court. He alleged that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Jones is seeking $30 million in damages. According to court documents obtained by ‘People’, Jones produced 9 songs on Combs' recent album from September 2022 to November 2023.

The former employee said that while working on the project, he lived with the Bad Boy founder in various US cities.

As per ‘People’, he also said that he would also vacation with Combs outside of the country. Jones claims that during this time, he “witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album”.

Combs’ adult son, Justin; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam are also named as defendants in the 73-page lawsuit.

Jones alleges in his lawsuit that given his role of a videographer, he was “required” to “constantly” record the artiste.

The court document states, “As a result, Mr. Jones has secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity”.

