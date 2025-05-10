Sean 'Diddy' Combs admits domestic violence in past relationship amid sex trafficking trial

Washington [US], May 10 : In a stunning revelation just days before his highly anticipated federal trial begins, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed that domestic violence occurred in the rapper's previous relationship.

Agnifilo's statement on May 9 marked a significant moment in the ongoing case, in which Combs faces serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

"We are going to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship," Agnifilo told the court, referring to Combs' past romance with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, as per E! News.

He elaborated that there was "hitting on both sides" and that such behaviour was "relevant in terms of the coercive aspects" of the case.

The defence is openly admitting to domestic violence in this particular relationship, which is now central to the legal proceedings.

The acknowledgement comes at a time when Combs faces mounting legal and public scrutiny, with accusations of abuse dating back to his relationship with Ventura, whom he dated from 2007 to 2018.

The couple, who had a turbulent and highly publicized romance, settled in November 2023 after Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, but Ventura expressed her desire to resolve the matter privately and amicably.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Ventura said in a statement following the resolution, adding, "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support," as quoted by E! News.

Following the settlement, Combs expressed his well-wishes for Ventura, who is currently pregnant with her third child.

He also posted a statement on social media, acknowledging the impact of his past actions.

In a video shared on Instagram in May 2024, Combs reacted to the release of a 2016 surveillance video showing him physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway.

"I went and I sought out professional help," Combs admitted, adding, "I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day," as quoted by E! News.

The release of the video, coupled with Combs' public apology, has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle. Ventura, who has since moved on with her husband, Alex Fine, and is expecting their third child, also shared her perspective.

In a heartfelt statement, she expressed gratitude for the support she received from her loved ones. She also spoke out about the pervasive issue of domestic violence.

"It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become," Ventura wrote in an Instagram post, adding, "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor