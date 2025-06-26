Sean 'Diddy' Combs declines to testify in federal sex-trafficking trial

New York [US], June 26 : Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs informed a federal judge on Tuesday that he will not testify in his high-profile trial, where he faces serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

If convicted, Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After six weeks of detailed and often graphic testimony presented by federal prosecutors, who allege Combs led a criminal organisation that exploited individuals for sex and labour, the defence concluded its case without calling a single witness.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian directly asked Combs whether he would be taking the stand in his own defence.

The defendant responded, "I'm doing great, your honour. I want to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job."

Combs went on to explain, "I've thoroughly discussed this with my legal team and I've decided not to testify. That is my decision, your honour. That is solely my decision... my decision to make. I'm making it," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The exchange was a procedural necessity to confirm that the decision was made voluntarily and with full legal counsel.

During the course of the trial, Judge Subramanian had previously reprimanded Combs for making gestures toward jurors, an action prosecutors argued amounted to "silent testimony" without the possibility of cross-examination.

The judge warned Combs that continued disruptions could lead to his removal from court proceedings.

On Tuesday, the defence also submitted a routine request to dismiss the case, asserting that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges. Judge Subramanian has not yet ruled on that motion, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Combs remains behind bars in a Brooklyn detention centre. Three separate judges have denied his requests for bail, citing concerns that he poses a risk to the community and may attempt to tamper with witnesses.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to five federal charges and continues to maintain his innocence.

