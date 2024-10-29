Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces disturbing allegations in new lawsuit involving 10-yr-old boy

Washington [US], October 29 : In a shocking turn of events, a new lawsuit has accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping a 10-year-old boy in 2005, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing legal troubles for the founder of Bad Boy Records, Deadline reported.

Deadline reported that despite a federal judge imposing a gag order on officials and lawyers involved in Combs' criminal case, the chilling allegations detailed in this latest filing speak volumes about the mogul's increasingly troubling history.

The lawsuit, filed in New York State court by attorney Tony Buzbee, describes an incident in which the young boy, who had travelled from Los Angeles with his parents to pursue opportunities in the music industry, was allegedly drugged and assaulted by Combs in a Manhattan hotel room.

According to the complaint document reported by Deadline, Combs questioned the boy about his aspirations for fame, asking, "How badly do you want to be a star, and what would you do to get there?"

The boy reportedly replied that he would "do anything."

The filing goes on to allege that Combs provided the plaintiff with a drink that was then spiked with a drug. As the young boy began to feel the effects, he was reportedly coerced into a terrifying situation.

"Combs then abruptly pushed plaintiff down and said words to the effect of, 'You have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes,'" the lawsuit claims, as per Deadline.

The graphic details continue to describe the assault, which the victim states left him traumatized and in pain. Following the incident, it is alleged that Combs threatened the boy's parents, warning him to remain silent if he wanted to succeed in the industry.

The young victim subsequently confided in his family, but fears of repercussions prevented them from approaching law enforcement.

The lawsuit paints a grim picture of the boy's life post-incident, stating that he struggles with fears and night terrors, emphasizing that his childhood was irrevocably altered due to the alleged abuse.

"In short, Plaintiff was deprived of a normal childhood and is unable to interact with others and live a normal life in general due to his encounter with defendant Combs," the filing asserts, as per Deadline.

This lawsuit is just one of several recent allegations against Combs, including another claim of assault involving a 17-year-old contestant from "Making the Band" in 2008.

Since the ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, a surge of claimsreportedly over 100have come forth to Buzbee's office.

Combs' legal team has responded to the latest allegations, asserting that the lawsuit is merely a publicity stunt, stating, "Mr Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false," as per Deadline.

They maintain that Combs has full confidence in the judicial process and that he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

Previously, Combs faced accusations of sexual abuse involving minors, including cases dating back to 2000 and 1998.

Currently, he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

