Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces revised indictment in sex trafficking case

New York [US], January 31 : Federal prosecutors in New York have issued an updated indictment against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleging he orchestrated a wide-ranging criminal enterprise involving the trafficking and abuse of women through his business ventures.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the superseding indictment, filed on Thursday, strengthens the government's case but does not introduce new charges.

The new indictment, which expands on the accusations in the initial September filing, highlights new details about the alleged racketeering conspiracy, including claims that Combs directed women into commercial sex acts.

While the charges remain largely the same, the revised document specifies that three women were reportedly coerced by the rap mogul into participating in forced sexual activities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, Combs' legal team dismissed the updated indictment as lacking merit. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, emphasized that there are no new criminal offences included in the filing.

"The government's case remains flawed," Agnifilo noted, dismissing the prosecution's claims about two former girlfriends allegedly being coerced into prostitution, adding, "The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes," as per reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The latest charges are part of an ongoing investigation into Combs' alleged history of sexual abuse, which spans decades.

The initial indictment accused him of manipulating and threatening women to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers, often transported across state and international borders.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his position to control and exploit women and that he worked with his associates to cover up these activities.

A new detail in the updated indictment involves an alleged 2016 assault on Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors claim that Combs paid hotel security staff USD 100,000 to secure surveillance footage of the incident, which was meant to prevent any evidence from reaching the public.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the indictment also reveals that Combs and his associates pressured witnesses and victims into silence, offering false narratives to hide his alleged crimes.

Further allegations in the superseding indictment include a claim of a kidnapping tied to the criminal enterprise, as well as the involvement of illegal substances like psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamines.

Another significant update in the indictment is the assertion that the criminal activities began as early as 2004, contradicting the earlier claim that they started in 2008. This change, along with the ongoing investigation, suggests that more charges could be forthcoming.

Combs, who has faced public scrutiny over these allegations, is set to stand trial in May. As per The Hollywood Reporter, if convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

