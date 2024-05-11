Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss Jane Doe sexual assault lawsuit

Los Angeles, May 11 Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

The motion comes five months after the music mogul, 54, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and another individual labelled "Third Assailant" were sued by a woman known as Jane Doe in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, reports People magazine.

The December 2023 filing accused the individuals of sex trafficking and gang-raping Doe when she was 17 years old. Combs has previously denied all claims in his ongoing sexual assault lawsuits.

According to court documents filed on May 10 (Pacific Standard Time), accessed by 'People', Combs' attorneys claim that this is Doe's "second attempt to state an entirely false and heinous claim against the Combs Defendants".

Regarding the plaintiff's use of "trigger warning" in her pleading, as "legally irrelevant", the motion alleges that it was a "stunt" "intended to prominently showcase a baseless and time-barred claim, which was designed to cause the Combs Defendants unwanted publicity, embarrassment, and financial costs."

As per ‘People’, the motion states, "Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has already caused incalculable damage to the reputations and business standing of the Combs Defendants, even before any evidence has been presented."

The filing further argues that Doe "cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred," calling for the case to be "dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

As previously reported by ‘People’, the accuser's lawsuit claims that she was given drugs and alcohol before being "viciously gang-raped" "one after the other" after being convinced to take a private jet to Combs' recording studio in New York City.

Jane Doe's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, previously said in a statement that "the depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

The rapper has been hit with multiple sexual assault lawsuits in the past couple of months.

