Sean 'Diddy' Combs files new appeal for pre-trial release amid denied bail requests

Washington [US], October 9 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs', who is facing trials for sex trafficking, racketeering, and several other allegations of sexual assault, has filed file a new plea for pre-trial release, reported Page Six.

His legal team has filed a third appeal for pretrial release with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The appeal challenges the Southern District of New York's decision to deny him bail twice.

Combs' defence team is asking for his immediate release on suitable bail conditions, claiming alleged insufficient evidence for detention and alleged legal errors in the court's decision.

The rapper was arrested last month. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial.

The prosecutors were tensed that the rapper would attempt to intimidate the witnesses and obstruct the case if granted bail. They also suggested that he carried a flight risk given his wealth status and private jets.

The hip-hop star was willing to pay up to 50 million dollars as bond and also offered his 48-million dollars Miami mansion as well as his mother's home as collateral.

Furthermore, "Combs told the judge he was willing to wear a GPS monitor, promised to limit his travel to Miami and New York, and claimed he would sell his private plane, which is reportedly stationed in Los Angeles.

The defence has made an argument in its appeal that the government has failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that Combs poses a danger to the community or has engaged in witness tampering, calling the claims "vague" and "speculative," as reported by Page Six.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor