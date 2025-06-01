Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual assault by same woman

Washington [US], June 1 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Harvey Weinstein have been accused of sexual assault by the same woman. Crystal McKinney, who filed a lawsuit against Combs in May 2024, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her, has now been named in an amended May 30 complaint, which was initially filed in February 2025, against disgraced film producer Weinstein, 73.

The complaint, which is unrelated to Diddy's lawsuit, alleged that Weinstein raped McKinney and a friend in a Manhattan hotel room in 2003, reported People.

According to the complaint, McKinney claims she received a call from an unnamed modelling company executive telling her that he had set up a business meeting between her and Weinstein at a popular West Village lounge in the evening.

McKinney said she brought along a fellow modelling friend and roommate to see if he would "consider her as well for an acting role," reported People.

According to the complaint, they arrived at the lounge and waited for the film mogul to arrive before being ushered to his table.

McKinney then claimed that Weinstein "repeatedly told them that he wanted to get to know both of them better, so he could see their 'real selves' " and suggested that they move the meeting to "discuss potential acting roles" to his place since the lounge was "too loud and crowded," as per the outlet.

However, once they got back to the hotel room, McKinney alleges in the complaint that the film producer "plied" them with alcohol, ordering several bottles of "Boulevardier and Dom Perignon" and" vodka cocktails," reported People.

McKinney claimed that she was "disgusted but too frightened to voice her opposition" and had been heavily "intoxicated" at the time.

In the filing, she claimed that Weinstein's assistant then called the hotel room, and McKinney informed her of what took place. However, instead of "addressing" her complaints, the assistant allegedly told her to "leave the hotel room immediately," reported People.

McKinney said she experienced "depression, anxiety, anger, self-blame, suicidal ideation, body image issues and demoralisation."

Weinstein was convicted in New York State for rape and sexual assault in 2020 and subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, his convictions were overturned in April 2024 after the New York Court of Appeals ruled he didn't receive a fair trial because women uninvolved in the charges were allowed to testify, as per the outlet.

In January, Weinstein begged a New York judge to move up his retrial date, claiming that he was in poor health and didn't know "how much longer" he could "hold on." He is serving jail time on Rikers Island due to his 2022 convictions for sex crimes charges in California.

As for Combs, he is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, for which he has pleaded not guilty, reported People.

