Sean 'Diddy' Combs slams lawsuit that alleged he dangled woman off 17th storey building

Los Angeles, Dec 2 Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence against a new lawsuit against him in which he's accused of dangling a fashion designer over a 17th floor balcony as he threatened to kill her.

Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan filed the lawsuit against the 55-year-old rapper for $10 million, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

The lawsuit alleged the incident occurred on September 26, 2016, after a "freak off" party. The rapper has now released a statement on the latest lawsuit allegations through his attorney.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, in a statement, they said, "As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have”.

The statement continued, "Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless”.

Combs' attorneys concluded, "He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit”.

Bongolan's lawsuit against Diddy was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, 2024. Bongolan claimed she was not involved in the "freak off" before her alleged attack took place.

Her lawsuit read, "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety. It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms Bongolan”.

The fashion designer claimed she and her girlfriend at the time were sleeping in a bedroom in Cassie Ventura's apartment when they were "violently" awoken by Combs banging on the door. She alleged the rapper was drunk after partying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor