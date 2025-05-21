Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks out in court with four-word message during sex crimes trial

Washington [US], May 21 : Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, verbally addressed those inside the New York City courtroom where he was being tried on May 20.

"I love you all," said Combs aloud as court adjourned for the day, before adding under his breath, according to E! News, "Yeah. Love."

He went on to speak to a woman in the gallery, telling her in what appeared to be a reference to his 31-year-old son Justin Combs, "Please let Justin know I'm thinking of him," according to E! News.

However, this was not Combs' first public declaration of love in his trial.

While Combs has yet to take the stand, several notable figures from his past have already testified in the proceedingincluding ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In her testimony, Ventura said she participated in hundreds of sex parties known as "freak offs" with hired escorts at the instruction of Combs, as per the outlet.

Ventura ultimately left Combs in 2018 after more than a decade of dating.

"It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him," Ventura testified. "Sean is a really polarizing person. He was very charming, it was hard to decide in that moment when he was telling you what he wanted. I just didn't know what would happen," according to E! News.

Earlier, singer Aubrey O'Day reacted to Sean 'Diddy' Combs's federal trial. She said, "This trial is bittersweet for me, as I've been speaking the truth about Diddy for 20 years now."

She later shared that her podcast on the saga, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, will allow her to heal nearly two decades after Combs removed her from Danity Kane on MTV's Making the Band in 2008.

"This podcast is the first step in reclaiming my voice and career that I was robbed of when I was abruptly fired from my band in order to appear discredited," she said. O'Day continued, "My heart goes out to all the victims, especially those who could have been spared, had anyone taken these claims seriously prior," as per People.

"My sincere hope is that justice will prevail and for there to be further systemic changes within the music industry to prevent all forms of abuse from those in a position of power," the star concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor