Sean Paul has no plans to retire until he is "dead like a tire"

Washington [US], July 25 : Rapper-singer Sean Paul spoke about his retirement plans and stated that he will not be leaving the limelight anytime soon during his performance at the Wireless Festival in London, reported People.

"No, man, me nah retire 'til me dead like a tire. Trust me now, man," Paul shared, adding, "It gets harder. It do get harder as someone who's growing older."

"It's a thing, but it keeps me youthful," he continued. "I read a little thing yesterday that said if you attend two concerts or two festivals every month, you're going to gain nine years on your life, so I'mma live forever! You know what I mean?"

Paul spoke further about his love for entertaining, especially at music festivals. "What I'm saying is this is a synergy and a gathering of people, of like-minded people who want to just party and have fun," he said. "Big up to everybody who attends the festivals with vigor every year, and big up to everybody who puts on these festivals. It's awesome."

"To me, music is a thing that helps you evolve, and it helps to keep you young at the same time, so that's omnipotent. That's like God, so big up, God, and big up, music," he added.

After wrapping up a series of international festivals over the last few months, he'll be performing across Canada in August and September.

Paul's latest album, Scorcha, was released in 2022. He has released various songs and collaborations in recent years, including "Light 'Em Up" with Will Smith for the Bad Boys: Ride or Die soundtrack in June, reported People.

Paul's first album, Stage One, was released in 2000. He gained international fame with his second album, Dutty Rock, in 2002. Its single "Get Busy" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States, as did "Temperature", off his third album, The Trinity (2005).

