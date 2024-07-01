Season 2 of 'Half CA' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : The TVF show 'Half CA' is expanding. On Monday, the makers announced the second season of the show.

As per a statement, the series "will continue to follow the relentless and inspiring journey of Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal, as they navigate the path to becoming Chartered Accountants. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series features a talented cast including Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi, returning to reprise their beloved roles."

Reprising her role as Archie Mehta in the series, Ahsaas expressed her excitement for the new season, saying, "I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from audiences for the first season of Half CA. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am thrilled to step back into Archie's shoes. Season two is packed with even more heartfelt and inspiring moments, and I am eager for fans to experience the growth and new challenges faced by Archie."

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, said, "Following the immense success of the first season, we're excited to continue the inspiring journeys of Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal as they strive to achieve their dreams of becoming Chartered Accountants. This season delves even deeper into the challenges and triumphs of our protagonists, resonating with the aspirations of student communities everywhere and my personal belief that, every career and stream deserves celebration. I would like to wish everyone a happy CA Day from all of us at TVF!"

'Half CA' season 2 will soon be out on Amazon miniTV.

