Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' in production

Los Angeles [US], July 21 : Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' is in works.

Apple TV+ has announced that shooting on the fourth season of the beloved sports comedy series has begun in Kansas City in the US, with additional filming due to take place in London, as per Variety.

The makers also shared the series' first look.

It was previously reported that Jason Sudeikis would be returning as Ted Lasso for Season 4. Now, it is confirmed that original cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift will all be back as well, as per Variety.

New cast members for the series include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. Exact character details for the newcomers are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Feely will take over the role of Henry Lasso, Ted's son, Variety reported.

Jack Burditt has boarded Season 4 as executive producer under his new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel also executive produce. Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen.

